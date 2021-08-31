September's PS Plus games might have leaked

HQ

French website Dealabs has revealed the games Sony will be offering to PS Plus members in September, and has become customary in the last few months, these include two PS4 titles and a PS5 game.

The site refers that Sony will be offering the PS4 versions of Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds, plus Overcooked! All You Can Eat on the PS5, from September 7th to October 5th.

These are unconfirmed by Sony, and the site does not refer how it came to know this information, referring only they are "exclusively revealing" the games. True or false? We will know come Wednesday, when Sony will most likely announce September's PS Plus games.