English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

September's PS Plus games might have leaked

Includes two PS4 titles and a PS5 game.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

French website Dealabs has revealed the games Sony will be offering to PS Plus members in September, and has become customary in the last few months, these include two PS4 titles and a PS5 game.

The site refers that Sony will be offering the PS4 versions of Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds, plus Overcooked! All You Can Eat on the PS5, from September 7th to October 5th.

These are unconfirmed by Sony, and the site does not refer how it came to know this information, referring only they are "exclusively revealing" the games. True or false? We will know come Wednesday, when Sony will most likely announce September's PS Plus games.

September's PS Plus games might have leakedSeptember's PS Plus games might have leaked
September's PS Plus games might have leaked


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy