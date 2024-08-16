September's Convergence Games Showcase promises tons of AA and indie reveals

HQ

While many of you are eagerly awaiting next week to kick off to catch Gamescom Opening Night Live and the various smaller streams and shows planned and aligned with the German trade fair, you can already mark another date in your calendar too.

Because it has been confirmed that on September 26, the Convergence Games Showcase will be held, and with it various AA and indie developers will be presenting or teasing their next projects.

We're told in a press release that The Arcade Crew, Miju, Yogscast Games, and Secret Mode will all be part of the showcase, but that in total over 30 titles will be presented, including indie gems from ESO Danny, Dexbonus, and Wanderbots.

The showcase will be held on September 26 at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST and you can catch it live over here.