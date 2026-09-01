September 2026 in sports: Champions League, US Open, and major events in football, tennis, F1, and more this month

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Summer ends, and the new 2026/27 course begins in September for many competitions and leagues. While some sports and leagues have already resumed in August, September will bring new competitions, including the first matchday in Champions League, right around the corner, as well as the first men's international football break for UEFA Nations League.

Other competitions that started in August conclude (La Vuelta, US Open) and many year-long seasons like F1 and MotoGP will start the final stretch where every point will truly count, while September will also have the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup (September 4-13), the Men's European Volleyball Championship and the first edition of the unusual World Athletics Ultimate Championship on September 11-13.

Here's a list of the major sporting events worldwide you cannot miss this month:

September 2026 in sports worldwide

Football in September 2026



UEFA Champions League: League phase begins September 8-10 (Matchday 1)



UEFA Europa League: League phase begins September 16-17 (Matchday 1)



UEFA Nations League: Group Stage begins September 24-26 (Matchday 1), September 27-29 (Matchday 2), October 1-3 (Matchday 3), October 4-6 (Matchday 4)



Motorsports in September 2026



Formula 1: Italian GP (Monza): September 4-6



MotoGP: San Marino GP (Misano): September 11-13



Formula 1: Spanish GP (Madrid): September 11-13



MotoGP: Austrian GP (Red Bull Ring): September 18-20



Formula 1: Azerbaijab GP (Baku): September 24-26



Tennis in September 2026



Grand Slam US Open (ATP & WTA): August 31 - September 13



Davis Cup Qualifiers second round: from September 14



Singapore Open (WTA 500): September 21-28



Laver Cup: September 25-27



China Open (ATP and WTA 500): September 28-October 5



Tokyo Open (ATP 500): September 28-October 5



Basketball in September 2026



FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup: September 4-13



EuroLeague Basketball SuperCup: September 18-19



EuroLeague 2026/27 season: Begins on September 24



Cycling in September 2026



La Vuelta a España: Ends on September 13



UCI Road World Championships: September 20-27



Volleyball in September 2026



2026 Men's European Volleyball Championship: September 9-26



Athletics and others



Diamond League Final (Brussels): September 4-6



European Artistic Roller Skating Championships: September 3-12



World Athletics Ultimate Championship: September 11-13

