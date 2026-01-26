Sepp Blatter urges football fans to skip World Cup in United States: "Stay away from the USA!"

HQ

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has thrown his support behind calls for fans to boycott the World Cup in the United States this summer. The ex-FIFA chief echoed Swiss anti-corruption lawyer Mark Pieth, who warned that the recent security incidents in the United States (read: the killing of Alex Pretti) make traveling to the tournament risky.

Blatter commented on social media, backing Pieth's view that supporters might be safer watching the action from home. Pieth highlighted the deaths of two US citizens, including protester Renee Good, as reasons fans should think twice before attending matches in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July.

"Fans should expect that if they don't behave properly with the authorities, they could be sent home immediately," Pieth said. Blatter added that such warnings "hardly encourage fans to go there." The remarks come as FIFA continues under Gianni Infantino, who has cultivated ties with United States President Donald Trump, and after Blatter's controversial exit from the organization in 2015...