Sephiroth just crashed a Louis Vuitton fashion show

In a rather unexpected yet awesome turn of events, attendees at Louis Vuitton's Men's Fall-Winter 2025 fashion show yesterday were graced with a bit of a Final Fantasy VII flair, as the amazing One-Winged Angel song (Sephiroth's theme) was played during a portion of the event.

The show was supported by music collected by Pharrell Williams, with this including the timeless video game track composed by Nobuo Uematsu, as was confirmed by the Final Fantasy VII X account.

You can even see the show's replay itself, with it beginning with the One-Winged Angel theme. Check out the awesome video below, which unfortunately doesn't see Sephiroth or Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, or any of the rest of the gang walking the runway...

<social>https://www.youtube.com/live/xyDSWdyhO-Q</social>