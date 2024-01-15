Sephiroth and iconic moments teased in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth trailer

HQ

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is many's most anticipated game of 2024, so it's rather fitting that it's launching on a very memorable day. The 29th of February is getting very close, even it Square Enix has decided to make it feel so far away by making us very hyped.

Not only have they given us a stunning new trailer showing glimpses of iconic moments involving Sephiroth, the Terror of the Deep boss fight, Midgardsormr and the Junon parade. We also have 12 new beautiful screenshots highlighting Cait Sith, Yuffie, Captain Titov and Elena in all their PlayStation 5 glory. It's just six weeks left until you'll get to enjoy all of this on your screen!