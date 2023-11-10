Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will launch 'later' in 2024

HQ

Matt Booty, Xbox President of Game Content and Studios, has said that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, won't come until later in 2024.

Speaking in a new interview (as transcribed by Pure Xbox), Booty speaks about how Xbox is lining itself for the future, and how it wants four major games a year. "We've got a goal of a big game - you know, a new release - something significant going out four times a year. So every three months we've got something new coming out," he said.

"And I think with Starfield and then going into Forza Motorsport, and then as we head into next year we showed the game Ara: History Untold and the game Towerborne at Gamescom, we've got Hellblade II that comes later, so it feels like we're getting there..."

There has been a lot of promising news surrounding Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. We recently heard the game was fully playable, and gameplay has been shown off previously, but this likely means we won't be seeing the game until the second half of 2024. But, until we've got a proper release date, it is hard to speculate on when the game will land.