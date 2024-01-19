Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to be a digital-only release

HQ

Following the Xbox Developer_Direct last night, a blog post was published on Xbox Wire that delved into some of the finer details about Ninja Theory's upcoming and anticipated sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

In that article, it was mentioned in passing that the game will not get a physical debut and will only be sold as a digital title, and that its story will be about the same length as the first game.

"Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be a game crafted from the heart - a game similar in length to the first Hellblade, with a focused narrative, and sold digital-only at a price of $49.99 USD."

The article did also note that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will boast a rather extensive localisation support from day one, spanning 26 total subtitled languages.

The game will be launching on May 21, 2024 on PC and Xbox Series X/S and as part of the Game Pass library from day one. Check out the latest batch of gameplay here.