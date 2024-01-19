Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II to be a digital-only release

Boxed collectors will no doubt be disappointed to hear that.

HQ

Following the Xbox Developer_Direct last night, a blog post was published on Xbox Wire that delved into some of the finer details about Ninja Theory's upcoming and anticipated sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II.

In that article, it was mentioned in passing that the game will not get a physical debut and will only be sold as a digital title, and that its story will be about the same length as the first game.

"Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be a game crafted from the heart - a game similar in length to the first Hellblade, with a focused narrative, and sold digital-only at a price of $49.99 USD."

The article did also note that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will boast a rather extensive localisation support from day one, spanning 26 total subtitled languages.

The game will be launching on May 21, 2024 on PC and Xbox Series X/S and as part of the Game Pass library from day one. Check out the latest batch of gameplay here.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

