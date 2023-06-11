Senua's Saga: Hellblade II shows off new in-game footage

HQ

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory is arguably the dark horse of Xbox Game Studios' upcoming roster of games. It might not have the same amount of attention as Starfield, Avowed, or Fable, but it certainly seems as if it'll be a stand-out title.

At the Xbox Games Showcase, we got a message from the actress playing Senua, as well as another look at some in-game footage, showing off again how the protagonist's mental state will be explored in the upcoming sequel.

We got confirmation that the game is also set to come out next year, which will no doubt disappoint some who were hoping for a release date later this year.