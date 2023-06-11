Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II shows off new in-game footage

We got another look at the psychological adventure coming in 2024.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II from Ninja Theory is arguably the dark horse of Xbox Game Studios' upcoming roster of games. It might not have the same amount of attention as Starfield, Avowed, or Fable, but it certainly seems as if it'll be a stand-out title.

At the Xbox Games Showcase, we got a message from the actress playing Senua, as well as another look at some in-game footage, showing off again how the protagonist's mental state will be explored in the upcoming sequel.

We got confirmation that the game is also set to come out next year, which will no doubt disappoint some who were hoping for a release date later this year.

