Senua's Saga: Hellblade II shown with stunning trailer

We assumed Senua's Saga: Hellblade II would be shown with a new trailer during The Game Awards, and sure enough. In one of the best looking trailers yet, we got to see Senua tackle one challenge after another - and even some combat.

Unfortunately, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II didn't got the release date we were hoping for, but it will be released to PC and Xbox Series S/X (and Game Pass day 1) during 2024 and it will obviously be something to look forward to. Don't trust us? Then let this trailer talk for itself.