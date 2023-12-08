Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II shown with stunning trailer

But we still don't have a release date.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We assumed Senua's Saga: Hellblade II would be shown with a new trailer during The Game Awards, and sure enough. In one of the best looking trailers yet, we got to see Senua tackle one challenge after another - and even some combat.

Unfortunately, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II didn't got the release date we were hoping for, but it will be released to PC and Xbox Series S/X (and Game Pass day 1) during 2024 and it will obviously be something to look forward to. Don't trust us? Then let this trailer talk for itself.

HQ
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Related texts



Loading next content