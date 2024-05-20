Senua's Saga: Hellblade II shown in beautiful launch trailer

HQ

Tomorrow is the launch day of Ninja Theory's long-awaited and seemingly gorgeous action adventure Senau's Saga: Hellblade II, which was actually the very first game shown for Xbox Series X (during The Game Awards 2019).

We will of course tell you how good the game is in a massive review tomorrow, before all PC and Xbox gamers can take on Senua's new adventure, which is also debuting on Game Pass. The campaign is said to be about the same length as its predecessor, which means we can expect around eight hours of playtime in what is already a serious candidate for being the best looking game of the year.

Now we've also got the launch trailer, which you can check out below. Norwegian singer Aurora's song Animal Soul sets the tone for the video, which is fairly spoiler-free, so you can definitely watch it even if you plan to get started tomorrow.