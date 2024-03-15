Senua's Saga: Hellblade II screenshots shows impressive photo mode

HQ

Even though the game isn't out yet, we've known for years that Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was going to be graphically spectacular. And today we got further proof from the Cambridge-based developer as they shared four screenshots on X they've taken in-game with the photo mode. And yeah, it's pretty spectacular.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be released on May 21 for PC and Xbox Series S/X. As Ninja Theory is a Microsoft-owned studio, the game will also be included with Game Pass starting day one. Something to look forward to, perhaps?