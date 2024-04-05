Senua's Saga: Hellblade II runs in 30 frames per second

HQ

It's been a very long wait, but next month finally marks the release of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II - which actually was the first game to ever be officially announced for Xbox Series X (Xbox Series S wasn't even announced at the time).

This means we'll probably get a whole lot of information about the game during the next couple of weeks. This includes today as the German outlet GamePro has now shared some impressions from the game after playing a demo. As we expected, it's a truly gorgeous game, but they reveal that this has its price as the game runs in 30 frames per second. Fortunately, the writer adds "as the gameplay is generally rather slow and weighty, the smooth 30 fps didn't bother me in the play session".

There is no graphic option to change this either for the consoles, while PC gamers will be able to adjust it.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II launches on May 21 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it is also included with Game Pass starting day one.