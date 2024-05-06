English
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II reveals minimum PC specs

Unfortunately the recommended specs remain elusive.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II finally releases this month on Xbox and PC, and while we know the console version of the game will run at 30fps, if you're hoping to squeeze a bit more performance from the sequel, you might want to turn to PC.

Over on the game's Steam page we can see the recommended minimum PC specs, which are as follows:


  • OS: Windows 11

  • Processor: Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600

  • Memory: 16 GB RAM

  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700 | Intel Arc A580

  • Storage: 70 GB available space

  • Additional Notes: SSD Required

Pretty standard stuff, and it's interesting that a game with the graphical fidelity of Hellblade II can still run on a GTX 1070, which is more than a few years old at this point. At the time of writing, the recommended specifications haven't yet been revealed, but we can imagine a significant jump.

What platform are you playing Senua's Saga: Hellblade II on?

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

