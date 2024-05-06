Senua's Saga: Hellblade II reveals minimum PC specs

HQ

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II finally releases this month on Xbox and PC, and while we know the console version of the game will run at 30fps, if you're hoping to squeeze a bit more performance from the sequel, you might want to turn to PC.

Over on the game's Steam page we can see the recommended minimum PC specs, which are as follows:



OS: Windows 11



Processor: Intel i5-8400 | AMD Ryzen 5 2600



Memory: 16 GB RAM



Graphics: Nvidia GTX 1070 | AMD RX 5700 | Intel Arc A580



Storage: 70 GB available space



Additional Notes: SSD Required



Pretty standard stuff, and it's interesting that a game with the graphical fidelity of Hellblade II can still run on a GTX 1070, which is more than a few years old at this point. At the time of writing, the recommended specifications haven't yet been revealed, but we can imagine a significant jump.

What platform are you playing Senua's Saga: Hellblade II on?