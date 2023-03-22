Senua's Saga: Hellblade II looks incredible in new trailer

HQ

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was one of the first games we saw using Unreal Engine 5 back when it was announced more than three years ago. The game looked quite impressive back then, but even better when we got the gameplay presentation at The Game Awards 2021. Guess what. Ninja Theory has made it absolutely jaw-dropping now.

Because Senua's Saga: Hellblade II showed up in Epic Games' State of Unreal showcase at today's Game Developers Conference in the form of a minute long video highlighting the game's astounding facial animations. It's definitely not easy to see differences between real-life Melina Juergens and her digital version, so the wait for the final product just got even harder.