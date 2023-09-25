Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is now fully playable

HQ

It seems that another big step has been made in getting Senua's Saga: Hellblade II ready for release, as the game is fully playable. Ninja Theory even has got the team together to show off the experience.

"Nothing beats getting everyone together to play through the game," reads a post on the developer's Twitter/X account. Of course, the game being fully playable does not mean it's ready for release, and due to the blurry image shown by Ninja Theory, we can't see what sort of shape it's in.

The game is set to release some time next year, but if things are coming along well, it's likely we could see a release very early on. Outside of Starfield, it's one of Xbox's most-anticipated games moving forward, and we can't wait to see what Ninja Theory has cooked up.