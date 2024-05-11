Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is even better looking now than when we first saw it

HQ

Mental illness is a key feature of the Hellblade games, with protagonist Senua constantly battling inner demons (which Senua considers a curse) alongside outer ones, and the first game was widely praised for its portrayal and display of psychosis.

To do this justice, Ninja Theory worked with both patients and neuroscientists, and aims to do even better in the sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. And this is the focus of a longer rundown of the game you can check out below, with studio head Dom Matthews explaining:

"As we approach the launch of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II my hope is that once again we can, for some, give a taste of what it can be like to hear voices, to see things that only you can see and to be driven by beliefs that may be unusual to others."

HQ

In addition to a better understanding of the work with Senua's mental illness during the adventure, we also get to check out tons of gameplay and even see sequences we've seen before, but with seemingly upgraded graphics. It seems that the phenomenon of early trailers showing a graphical level that the finished game can't match won't be a problem here, but rather it will look better than when we first saw it.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II releases on May 21 for PC and Xbox Series S/X, and it's included from day one with Game Pass.