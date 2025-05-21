Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is coming to PS5 this summer with new features

HQ

After being exclusive to Xbox and PC, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is finally making its way to PlayStation 5—roughly a year after its original release on May 21, 2024. This was officially confirmed by Ninja Theory, who also announced that the updated PS5 version will include several "exciting new features," full DualSense support, and optimizations that take advantage of the extra power in the PlayStation 5 Pro.

The new features will also be made available as a free update for Xbox Series X/S and PC players on the same day as the PS5 release. While no specific launch date has been revealed yet, all signs point to a summer release window. In the meantime, players can already wishlist the game via the PlayStation Store.

This marks the first time PlayStation owners will be able to experience the hauntingly immersive journey of Senua on current-gen Sony hardware, complete with enhanced haptics and visuals.

