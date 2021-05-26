Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
news
Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II has impressive tech for clouds

By this we don't mean cloud technology.

We still don't know whether Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be at E3 or not, but we cannot help but notice how the Cambridge-based developer Ninja Theory has becoming increasingly generous with stuff from the game on social media. Like yesterday when they suddenly shared examples of their tech for clouds.

And we do mean actual clouds, not cloud computing. In a 34 second long Twitter video, we get to see how the team uses "flow maps to make clouds form and dissolve naturally in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II". And we must say it looks pretty impressive. Now let's keep our fingers crossed that the game will be a part of Microsoft's E3 press conference in roughly two and a half weeks time.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II

