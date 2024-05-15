Senua's Saga: Hellblade II has a very impressive photo mode

HQ

As we recently were able to tell you, Ninja Theory has promised that every day until the premiere of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, they will show something new from the game. And on Tuesday they kept their promise and gave us a look at the game's photo mode.

Pleasantly enough, it seems to be absolutely top-notch with lots of settings to take exactly the pictures you want. Judging by the reactions on X, where the video was shared, people seem to be very happy with what was shown.

Check it out for yourself below and let us know what you think. On May 21, it's premiere for PC and Xbox, and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is also included with Game Pass - which we wrote about yesterday.