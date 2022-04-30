Senua's Saga: Hellblade II gets a new stunning image

HQ

During Earth Day late last week, Ninja Theory decided to participate by sharing a screenshot from their upcoming PC and Xbox adventure Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. It shows the environments of the real Icelandic Djúpalónssandur beach, but "over one thousand years ago" and from the game, which we also got to see during The Game Awards in December (the trailer above).

While it doesn't tell us much, other than that we are in for a really good looking game, the official description reads:

"Djúpalónssandur beach in Iceland rendered as a work in progress screenshot from Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. The beach is covered with dark volcanic rock and broken ships litter the shores."

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II still doesn't have a release date. Even if it's expected to be launched this year, nothing has been officially confirmed.