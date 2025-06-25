Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced launching on August 12, including PS5 and PS5 Pro

HQ

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was one of the most spectacular Xbox exclusive games released last year, but sadly it was a disappointing commercially. Microsoft and Ninja Theory, however, are giving new life to the game by releasing an Enhanced Edition this summer, adding a PS5 version, and something that they should have done in the first place, release a physical version.

All of that will come on August 12. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced will launch on PS5 (enhanced for PS5 Pro too), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox on PC, Game Pass and Steam (including Steam Deck), with a new 60 FPS performance more, an updated photo mode, and even new content, like Dark Rot Challenge mode and developer commentary to listen while playing. If you already had the game on Xbox and PC, fear not, the update will be free.

Besides the standard edition of Senua's Saga Hellblade 2, a Deluxe Edition will also be available, that will include the original game, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. And this game will also receive a dedicated PS5 version: if you already owned it on PS4, you'll get it for free.