Senua's Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced

HQ

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II was released on Xbox Series X/S and PC back in May 2024, and it still stands as one of the most beautiful and visually appealing games ever made. Now Hellblade II is coming in an Enhanced edition, which will also land on PlayStation 5, and this edition offers, among other things, a 60fps mode, an updated Photo Mode, and the return of Dark Rot Mode, which some may remember from the first game.

In today's gaming landscape, where games are typically cut from the same template to ensure sales that can keep voracious investors at bay, it seems that there is no longer room for narrow, focused, and pure games, games that are completely linear and where all mechanical fat has been uncompromisingly cut in favour of a cinematic experience and a clear creative vision.

That's why Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is actually a small miracle. It's a game that doesn't bow to trends in the gaming industry. The focus is constantly on the creative idea and not on game mechanics designed by psychologists and behavioural experts to artificially extend a game's lifespan. It's therefore great to see that, after the game's release on Xbox and PC, Microsoft has given Ninja Theory the green light to continue working on the game, so that it now comes in an improved version and at the same time also takes over the PlayStation platform.

This is an ad:

I don't want to go too much into detail about the story in Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, as it's central to the game and something that needs to be experienced. It's clear that Ninja Theory are storytellers through and through, and they deliver a narrative that stays with you for days after you have completed the game. But in short, it's about a young woman named Senua, a warrior from northern England, who allows herself to be captured by Icelandic slave traders and is taken to Iceland, where she hopes to free her people, who are oppressed and live as slaves on the northern island.

Of course, things take several twists and turns along the way, and it's an extremely brutal story of suffering, revenge, hatred, and fear, but also of love, longing, loneliness, and forgiveness. The story is told with such conviction that it's difficult not to be drawn into the gripping narrative. There were several instances of goosebumps along the way.

This is an ad:

As in the first game, Hellblade: Senua's Saga, Senua's mental state plays a major role in the whole thing. During the events of the first game (which I won't reveal here, in case you haven't played it yet), she is thrown into a deep and dark psychosis, where demons tug and tear at her mind and she constantly hears voices in her head, voices that try to control her and scare her, as well as voices and screams from all the many dead people she feels she has on her conscience.

The voices dance around in her head, they talk to each other, they help and they deceive, and you never quite know whether to believe what they say. One moment they plant doubt in Senua's mind, and the next they instil courage and belief that she is doing the right thing. Other times they snicker at her and mock her when she is at her most vulnerable. These voices are as much an enemy as the brutal creatures she encounters in Iceland.

Ninja Theory has worked with researchers specialising in psychosis and with people living with psychosis to portray the brutal savagery that people with mental illness can experience. I can reveal that this certainly doesn't make the game's brutal style any less frightening, as it's very effective.

The game's graphically detailed and well-choreographed battles are also brutal. In locked one-on-one duels, you have the familiar light and heavy attacks, a block and an evasion manoeuvre at your disposal. The battles are heavy and often you have to open up for attacks by dodging or parrying, which gives the battles a kind of rhythm. These sequences have a fantastic cinematic look, but they become a little monotonous over time, which brings us to the game's biggest challenge.

If you look at Senua's Saga: Hellblade II in isolation as a game in the traditional sense and compare it to other games, regardless of genre, there are plenty of games that are better than Hellblade II. That's perfectly fair if you view the game as such, as then Senua's Saga: Hellblade II falls short with its simple puzzles and relatively monotonous combat system. You can also choose to view the game as an experience, on par with watching a film in the cinema, where you let yourself be carried away by the rhythm of the battles, the incredibly beautiful visuals, the immersive sound (which we'll get to in a moment) and the brutal story, where if you choose to do so, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will almost certainly make a big impression on you.

Let us examine what this Enhanced edition offers in comparison to the one released in the spring of 2024. Firstly, the game now has a 60fps Performance Mode, which works really well - there are only a few downgrades in terms of visuals compared to the 30fps Quality Mode that the game still has - and which is still the most visually impressive. I played through the game for this review in the new Performance Mode on PS5 Pro, and these screenshots are taken from that version. On PC, there is now a "Very High" setting, which offers even better graphics quality than before.

In addition, the familiar Dark Rot Mode from the first game is back, where Senua's body and mind are taken over by a dark rot every time she dies or fails, and when the rot becomes strong enough, her journey will be over and all her progress will be erased.

The game's Photo Mode has been updated, including a "Motion" option, so you can make short videos as well as pictures, and finally, more than four hours of commentary from the developers and actors has been added, telling the story of the game's creation and the choices that were made along the way. Both this commentary track and Dark Rot Mode become available when you complete the game's story for the first time, and that typically takes 7-10 hours, depending on how thoroughly you explore the environment and what difficulty level you play on.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is simply still one of the most visually impressive games we can play on our consoles. The environments and characters are brought to life with an incredibly high level of detail. The dirty and raw art direction with dilapidated and abandoned settlements, haunted forests, black windswept beaches, claustrophobic and dark caves, as well as the brutal battles where the camera constantly delivers beautiful angles, make Hellblade II a visual experience that I don't remember having anywhere else.

For the audio, Ninja Theory has used 3D binaural sound, and I would definitely recommend playing the game with a good pair of headphones. Binaural basically means "use both ears," and the audio is recorded in such a way that different sounds and voices can be placed in a 3D area around the player and are recorded as the human ear hears them. This means that the voices that constantly fill Senua's head can be placed on the right side, on the left side, above her, diagonally in front of her, and all sorts of other places, and when the many voices fight to be heard, it sounds as if they are dancing around her. The result is simply outstanding and very frightening.

German actress Melina Juergens once again delivers an outstanding performance as Senua. Her empathy and talent are further put into perspective by the fact that she is not a trained actress, but a freelance employee at Ninja Theory, who was originally used as a stand-in when the motion capture team needed to test their techniques. But when the team saw her empathy for the role of Senua, they simply chose her as their final choice. She does a fantastic job and helps elevate the game to an even higher level and she is the reason for some of the goosebump-inducing moments I mentioned earlier.

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II is still an excellent game, or rather, an excellent experience. The gameplay isn't particularly fresh and in some places downright superficial, but it's all lifted by the fantastic visuals - which are often completely overwhelming - the immersive sound design and Melina Juergens' outstanding performance.

I enjoyed another playthrough of Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, this time in the new Enhanced edition. This version does not change the game significantly (although the new Performance Mode is cool), but it refines the game and adds new features and a new game mode, and it gives a whole new audience on PlayStation the opportunity to experience this brutal Viking story.

This is definitely not a game for everyone. Far from it. It's not designed like games normally are in 2024/2025.