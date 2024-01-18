Senua's Saga: Hellblade II confirmed for May launch

HQ

We suspected we'd get a firm confirmation about Senua's Saga: Hellblade II's launch date during the Xbox Developer_Direct following the recent leaked date that started doing the rounds a few days before the broadcast. And surprise, surprise, that information has been confirmed.

The anticipated sequel will be making its arrival on May 21, 2024 on PC and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This means we only have to wait around four months to see what Senua has been getting up to following the rather harrowing events of the first game.

During the Developer_Direct, it was confirmed by Ninja Theory that Senua is on the hunt for Vikings that have been slaughtering her people, and will during this time also have to face new foes and threats, such as giants, all in this version of Viking Iceland. The really unique psychosis feature from the first game will also be put to full effect again, meaning you'll absolutely want to play this game with some form of headphones or earphones with 3D audio support. And if you had any doubt about the visuals of this game, the new footage and trailer proves that we're in for a real treat this time with striking and incredibly realistic visuals.

As we have known about for a long while, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will also be debuting as part of the Game Pass offering, so you can look to play the game through Xbox and PC Game Pass when it arrives in May.