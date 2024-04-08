Senua's Saga: Hellblade II battles are fought one on one

HQ

Ninja Theory and Xbox Game Studios opened up a bit last week about Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. Among other things, we have learned more about the frame rate, the length of the adventure and much more.

GamesRadar got the chance to test and talk to the developers, and combat director Benoit Macon took the opportunity to tell us more about both the updated combat system and one thing that has not changed, namely that Senua still fights one enemy at a time (you can choose which one you want to focus on if there are several):

"The reason we opted for one-on-one combat is because we want Senua to feel overwhelmed in every encounter. We think that a sense of brutality, a sense of struggle, is reinforced in one-on-one combat. You never know when something else is coming, so you're always wondering what's going to happen."

The inspiration behind this concept is the classic Battle of the Bastards from the sixth season of Game of Thrones, where Jon Snow took on one enemy at a time during constant chaos. Macon explains:

"Battle of the Bastards from Game of Thrones was a reference from the beginning. He's in the middle of this battle and just reacting to everything that is thrown at him. When we started development, our ambition was to recreate that in-game with full control from the player."

Senua's Saga: Hellblade II will be released on May 21 for both PC and Xbox and will be included with Game Pass from day one. You can check out the latest trailer below.