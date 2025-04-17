Sentry steals the show in the final Thunderbolts* trailers

HQ

Captain America: Brave New World has been and gone, Daredevil: Born Again's first season has wrapped, it's not quite time yet to meet the Fantastic Four, which means all eyes and focus is shifting to the ragtag bunch of "heroes" who make up the Thunderbolts.

The gang, which includes Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova, David Harbour's Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes, Hannah John-Kamen's Ghost, Olga Kurylenko's Taskmaster, and Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent will be tasked with saving the world from Lewis Pullman's Sentry, a new character that in Marvel lore is one of the most powerful individuals of all, a being capable of wielding the void and casting darkness around the world. Sentry's arrival is in part why the Thunderbolts have had to be called into action, as the asterisk in the film's official name (Thunderbolts*) seems to refer to the Avengers being unavailable following the still recent events of Avengers: Endgame.

Thunderbolts* will be debuting in cinemas from May 2, and the final trailer for the film has now debuted and teased an adventure that looks to be one of Marvel's better ones as of late. Whether that will become a reality we'll have to see for ourselves when it opens in cinemas.