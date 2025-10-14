Sentinels returns to League of Legends after acquiring 100 Thieves LCS spot

HQ

It has been a turbulent few years for League of Legends esports in North America, as the LCS was sunset and replaced with the LTA as part of an effort to develop growth and expand the region, as it was falling behind the rest. However, the LTA proved to be a colossal failure and this led to Riot Games backtracking and killing off the LTA and replacing it once again with the LCS.

The issues in the region has led to some major departures, with the latest to be 100 Thieves. While the team will be competing at Worlds 2025 as one of the region's representatives, that will be it final hurrah in the esport, as it has sold its LCS spot to none other than Sentinels.

After years away from the LCS, Sentinels are returning for the 2026 season and beyond. There is no word on who will be a part of their roster or who will coach it just yet, but the announcement was made by Yiliang "Peter" "Doublelift" Peng who used the platform to confirm that he will have next to no involvement in the project.

Who do you expect Sentinels to sign for its LCS team?