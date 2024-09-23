Sentinels extends Valorant star Zekken

HQ

Last week, Sentinels revealed that one of its best-known players would be retiring from competitive play. Tyson "TenZ" Ngo decided to move away from the competitive spotlight, and was then followed by Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi who fully retired from Valorant esports too. This led many to wonder if more of the starting team would be exiting at some point as well.

We know for a fact that Zachary "zekken" Patrone will not be leaving Sentinels, as the organisation has affirmed his extension. While the extent hasn't been confirmed, the Valorant Champions Tour Global Contract Database, where contract information for all Valorant professionals is stored, notes that the extension applies until the end of the 2025 season.

