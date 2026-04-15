Sentinels enters Valorant Game Changers circuit with team created in collaboration with Blue Otter

HQ

The Valorant Game Changers 2026 season is picking up, meaning all eyes will be on the women's competitive circuit once again. To this end, a few teams have decided to take the leap into the esport, with Evil Geniuses recently signing a Game Changers squad that is set to compete in South America. Sentinels are also not wasting the opportunity to explore the competitive scene either.

As part of a collaboration with the organisation known as Blue Otter, Sentinels has created a Game Changers organisation, which is going by the moniker of SEN Otters. The team consists of five core players, two substitutes, a manager, a head coach, and an assistant coach too. As for who each of these individuals are, you can see the full SEN Otters team below.



"Avery"



"Battison"



"CYN"



"MAYYY"



"Oasis"



"Invert" as a substitute



"Princessicy" as a substitute



"JacSakura" as the manager



"Lolooomir" as the head coach



"Scorezy" as the assistant coach



SEN Otters will be competing in the North American division, which kicks off its first stage later today, with this running until June 5.