Sentinels bolsters Valorant team with two signings

Both Bang and N4rrate have joined the organisation.

The Sentinels' Valorant division is set to look quite different heading into the 2025 season. Not only will Tyson "TenZ" Ngo not be part of the active line-up, but neither will Gustavo "Sacy" Rossi, as we knew as of September. It was also confirmed soon after these that Zachary "zekken" Patrone would be sticking with the team for another year, but who will be coming in to fill the missing roster spots?

This has now been confirmed by Sentinels, who notes that both Sean "bang" Bezerra and Marshall "N4RRATE" Massey have been signed to the team for the 2025 season at the least.

With these two signings in mind, the Sentinels' Valorant team will also see Jordan "Zellsis" Montemurro and Amine "johnqt" Ouarid back for another year, meaning we likely have a roster to look forward to seeing in action when the Valorant Champions Tour is back in 2025.

Valorant

