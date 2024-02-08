Senshi Sokoban Quest

Apparently I'm a noob who's never heard of Sokoban, which makes you wonder what rock I've been hiding under for the last decade.

After a quick google, I found out that Sokoban is a puzzle game that first appeared in the early 80's and translates from Japanese to English as Warehouse-keeper. My brother-in-law Domenico has been working in a warehouse here in town for a little over 20 years and I've kind of always wondered what he does all day, but after this week I feel like that question has been answered. Because with Shenshi Sokoban Quest, I've been doing exactly what I suspect he does all day, lugging around big boxes like a wonderful little pack mule, and we've probably earned the same poor salary. The game itself is very simple, just like the design, so if you thought this was going to be a text where we talk about awesome graphics, think again. Because the game that Yume Game Studio is behind smells very retro, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. And the puzzle game itself does not require magical graphics, after all, we are just rushing around on a bunch of boxes from one point to another and a memory from a game in my youth flashes in the back of my mind. Shemue II, where I spent hours loading a lorry full of wooden boxes. What is it with the Japanese and wooden boxes?

The game is played on what looks like a chequered board with walls and a floor. On some squares there is a marker and it is to these markers that the boxes must be moved. You can move the boxes horizontally and vertically, but the problem is that the boxes can't be dragged, so if they are against a wall and you don't have empty squares all around, you're screwed. The puzzle itself is solved when all the boxes are on their respective markings. The game is built on 50 different tracks and you only have one minute to solve each track and the faster you solve the box puzzle, the more points you get. To help you, you have three hearts representing life and three lightning bolts. If the time runs out, you lose one heart and if you lose all the hearts, it's Game Over. With the lightning you restart a level. I saw no point in wasting hearts because every time I saw that I was about to fail, I just backed out of the menu and then started again. This way, neither lightning nor hearts have been wasted. And even if you get rid of all your hearts, it seems like you get to start where you left off so it's all pretty pointless.

This is an ad:

The further in the game you get, the more difficult the levels become and if I may say so myself, it can be quite frustrating at times. It doesn't take very long to play this, just a few hours so I hope the price tag will be low when it is released. It becomes a little addictive and it's a pretty nice pastime because the little grey matter inside the frontal lobe really has to work at high pressure sometimes on certain courses and the time ticking next to it helps to stress you out to a minor heart attack. But as a console game, I can't help but feel that it feels a bit wasted. This fits more on a handheld small portable console or as a mobile game.

A typical game I would pick up when I'm waiting for the bus or on my lunch break to just relax, although it quickly becomes a bit repetitive. It gets a bit boring when you look at your big TV and your cool console and see the rather boring game plan looking back at you. So the word wasted actually fits well. I usually fall down the rabbit hole with long texts of 10,000 words but for this game it's actually the opposite. There's not much to say other than that it's a nice little pastime but not something I'd switch on my console for. As I said before, this would be better suited to my mobile phone and as a simple mobile game it would get a much higher rating than I will give it now.

This is an ad: