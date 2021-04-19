Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story could be the last game released on the PS Vita

I'm sure that many of you have heard by now that the digital storefronts for the PSP, PS Vita, and PS3 will be closing this summer. This will effectively mean that owners of these platforms will no longer be able to digitally purchase any further games or DLC once this date has passed. The end might indeed be in sight, but that hasn't stopped publisher Top Hat Studios from sneaking a few extra games onto the PS Vita before things are closed down completely.

The two games that the publisher is releasing on the platform are Synergia and Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story. The latter of these two games, a indie survival horror that has previously seen releases on the PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch, is currently listed as the last game to be released for the platform. Sense: A Cyberpunk Ghost Story is planned to launch on Vita on April 27, which is just four months before the console's digital store closes.

Do you plan to pick up any new titles on the Vita whilst you still can?