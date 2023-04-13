Sennheiser's Profile USB Mic aims to be both accessible and high quality

HQ

As part of our Quick Look video series, we get our hands on quite an array of different microphones. In the spirit of this, the latest episode has Sennheiser's Profile USB Mic as a focal point, as we play around with the device and share some thoughts about what it brings to the table.

Designed to be a gadget that is both accessible but also doesn't skimp on quality, this microphone is USB-powered, has a cardioid condenser capsule, a soft touch mute button, adjustable tilt functions, mix control, and more.

So, with these many features in mind, to see whether the Profile USB Mic is the next microphone for you, be sure to check out the latest episode of Quick Look below.