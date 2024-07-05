Sennheiser proves once more why when a new product comes out, we listen with the Momentum True Wireless 4

HQ

Sennheiser is launching the latest in its line of in-ear wireless headphones. The Momentum True Wireless 4 show that Sennheiser has got to a point with these in-ear buds where there's a real polish and shine to them.

Even though these headphones might appear bigger in size than competitors, they are smaller than previous Momentum units, and for audiophiles, the size comes with plenty of features packed in to make the listening experience better.

AptX lossless audio, Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and more make these headphones special, but if you want to learn more, check out our Quick Look below: