Sennheiser launches three new wireless products

MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 has had upgrades and enhancements over its predecessor.

According to Sennheiser, It "delivers unparalleled sound for the connected audio aficionado, with an impressive roster of connectivity" as it's built on the Qualcomm S5 Sound Gen 2 platform, using aptX lossless and low latency.

Being Bluetooth 5.4 earbuds also brings Auracast support to the table and an overhauled antenna design gives "exceptional signal continuity while on the go". Improved Adaptive ANC, evolved tuning combined with an upgraded battery system gives you 7.5 hours of continuous listening. The case is Qi charging. Three colours are available; black copper, metallic silver, and graphite.

Pre-order starts on February 15th for £259.99 / €299.99 EUR.

​The ACCENTUM Plus is a "premium headphone listening experience for less". Having Bluetooth 5.2 and with an emphasis on sound quality, battery life and versatile connectivity. It even supports codecs like aptX and gives you 50 hours of listening time per charge. Touch-enabled earcups offers intuitive feature control.

Wind-reduction and adjustable side-tone allows wearers combined with adaptive ANC optimises its noise target, so that it constantly can adjust to changes in the ambient noise environment around the wearer. If wireless listening is not permitted, a cable is included to tap into in-flight entertainment systems or other headphone outputs—the entire package stows away in the included travel case. Black and white colours are available from February 20th for £199.99 / €229.99 EU.

Sound gets real-time biometric feedback in MOMENTUM Sport, a new wireless earbud optimized for fitness, or so they claim. It integrates both a photoplethysmography (PPG) heart rate sensor and a body temperature sensor that can each output critical data to popular fitness apps and devices.

MOMENTUM Sport's heart rate data connects and integrates seamlessly with "many popular sport devices and apps, such as Apple Watch/Health, Garmin Watch/Connect, Strava, Peloton and more." They have teamed up with Polar to give users full access to Polar's elite biosensing capabilities and data analytics, including Body Temperature, offering real-time insights during training and deeper offline analysis via the Polar Flow app ecosystem.

The earbuds feature an acoustic relief channel and semi-open design for natural environmental awareness. The all-new acoustic system features a redesigned transducer and thanks to IP55 sweat & water resistance, a shock-proof chassis, and clog-resistant ear tips, MOMENTUM Sport are built to withstand the rigors of any workout. The IP54-rated, Qi-enabled carrying case stores up to three additional earbud recharges, extending the playback time from up to 6 hours to 24 total hours.

A quick charge feature provides up to 45 minutes of playback after just 10 minutes of USB-C charging. MOMENTUM Sport will be available from April 9th at £259.99 / €329.99 EUR and come in three colour; Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite.