Sennheiser HD 505

Sennheiser HD 559, HD 660, IE 600, HD 650, HD 800 and HD 620S... I've used all of them (over the years) and found out that they all sound great. Sennheiser is no pushover and their audiophile segment has long been an industry leader, but it has always underperformed when it comes to bass, if you ask me. I think there needs to be a little more bass punch in all of these headphones for them to really appeal to me. But then again, I'm a bass junkie...

Black/copper is a clean colour scheme that I think Sennheiser should invest more in.

Sennheiser's newest headphones in this segment are called 505 and they were released recently. I've been using them for the last two weeks and really like them, but they lack on the bass front once again. Sometimes I'm struck by the fact that I can hear detail and get a pleasing and even frequency curve that allows me to listen to more music for longer than in, say, the Beyerdynamic 770 Pro, but as much as I can stop and appreciate this, there's also a significant part of me that misses the warmer and more bass-friendly character of, say, the Audeze MM100.

That said, there's no doubt that the Germans have got it right with the 505. In fact, they beat the almost £150 more expensive 660S2 that I have on hand, as the reproduction feels more natural and the resolution more delicate. There is a naturalness in the sound and an airiness in the separation that is thrilling and they are also clearly more comfortable and better suited for long periods of wear than the 650 and 660. The design is super sleek and the construction open, something which Sennheiser does very well. The dynamic drivers have 120 ohm resistance and low 0.2% distortion and they cover a range of 12-to-38,500Hz, and the headphones - including the detachable cord - weigh in at only 237 grams. They are manufactured in Sennheiser's Irish factory and the cord is replaceable with a more balanced one.

The 505s are built in Tullamore Ireland in the Sennheiser factory.

This is an ad:

During my hours with the 505, I've alternated between different kinds of music, and there's a produced airiness here that's hard to resist and appreciate. The midrange plays so incredibly cleanly that the headphones feel like a model twice their price, and the treble is potent without being off-putting. The new, angled, drivers make the soundstage feel larger yet more cohesive than in the clearly more expensive 660, which is very impressive. The timing is perfect and the ergonomics themselves are fantastic. I have wore these for seven hours at most and have not felt any soreness either on the top of my skull or around/on my ears, which cannot be said about its big brother, the 660, which already after three hours starts to chafe, in my experience.

The detachable cable can be replaced by a balanced one, which is purchased separately.

As I said, Sennheiser has hit the nail on the head with this gadget and they have in several ways topped their own clearly more expensive models with a cheaper improvement. If there had been just a little, morsel of additional bass, I would have classed these as the best in this price segment, but as it is now, they get spanked by the DT1770 Pro from Beyerdynamic especially. Still, on the other hand that is nothing to be ashamed of.

This is an ad: