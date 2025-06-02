Apple really hit the nail on the head with AirPods when they were first rolled out at the end of 2016. The open, apostrophe-shaped design, which lacked the rubber tip that would be inserted into the ear canal, allowed for a completely different type of fit/ergonomics than 99.9% of all competitors' models. This "open" in-ear design originated in 2001 with the iPod earbuds, which started a trend that has continued ever since.

Personally, I always prefer classic in-ear headphones that are closed, with rubber tips inserted into the ear canal. They sound better in my experience, my ears prefer the design, and I always appreciate the passive noise reduction that comes with basically plugging your ear canals. That said, I know that many people feel the opposite. Many people I have talked to about in-ear headphones over the years prefer the open design because they don't want earbuds plugged into their ear canal, for various reasons, and it's for these potential buyers that Sennheiser has now jumped on the "open" bandwagon.

Six hours of battery life per charge is a bit stingy, but at the same time perhaps perfectly acceptable, given that we are talking about budget headphones after all.

Sennheiser Accentum Open is, as the name suggests, an Accentum product, which means that it belongs to the German headphone giant's budget range. These headphones are sold in stores for around $130, and early on in this test, there is no doubt about their affordability. These headphones are excellent. Consistently superb, not least in relation to the competition in the same price segment.

Accentum Open houses (despite its modest price) dynamic drivers measuring a full 11 millimetres, giving the sound an openness and spaciousness that few 6 mm drivers can compete with. I like how the bass really comes through here, I like the spaciousness of the sound, and I like that they never feel strained, no matter what I use them for. Whether I'm playing Touch & Go by the Intervals, switching to Audioslave, or the Esbjörn Svensson Trio, the Accentum Open always manages to convey a warm, joyful, and captivating sound that is hard to find elsewhere for the same price. The Nero-TX from Sound by Sweden can definitely compete with the JBL Live Pro 2 TWS, but beyond that, there are few sensible alternatives, or "competitors" in this segment.

Apple's Airpods design is now iconic, and virtually every manufacturer has copied it.

In terms of battery life, it lasts six hours per charge, and there is 28 hours of power in the included storage case, which, incidentally, is cleverly designed and takes up very little space. It could definitely do with a higher IP rating, as IPX4 (splash-proof) means that they cannot be rinsed off after a workout, but otherwise it's hard to find anything to complain about here. The Sennheiser Accentum Open is a really great gadget, and even though I prefer a closed design, it's hard to knock it.