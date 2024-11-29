Senna, a miniseries based on the legendary Brazilian driver, releases today on Netflix

HQ

Ayrton Senna is one of the most fascinating figures in Formula 1, with an almost mystical status due to his short life and sudden death. In the year that marks the 30th anniversary of his fatal accident, Netflix releases a miniseries that dramatizes his life and career, three time World Champion, which could have been the greatest F1 driver ever.

Senna has arrived today, November 29, at the streaming platform worldwide. This Brazilian miniseries has been directed by Vicente Amorim, and stars Gabriel Leone as Senna.

Curiously, this 31-year-old actor already played a Formula 1 driver in the Ferrari biopic by Michael Mann starring Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz last year. Leone played Alfonso de Portago, a Spanish aristocrat whose career was cut short in a fatal accident in 1957, that took the life of nine other people.

The Netflix miniseries also stars Kaya Scodelario, popular British actress from franchises like Maze Runner and Pirates of the Caribbean, who speaks fluent Portuguese.

The six episodes are available now, with lengths ranging from 53 to 71 minutes. With a meticulous setting and good special effects, it seems like the perfect series to binge this weekend in-between races from the Qatar Grand Prix . If you enjoy it, you will definitively love the award winning 2010 documentary Senna, also available on Netflix.