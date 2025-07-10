Senior Ukrainian spy killed in daylight shooting in Kyiv

HQ

The latest news on Russia and Ukraine . A colonel from Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has been shot and killed in broad daylight in a residential district of Kyiv on Thursday, prompting a swift response from local law enforcement and intelligence officials.

"The Security Service and the National Police are taking a comprehensive set of measures to clarify all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice," the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said in a statement on Thursday.

The gunman fled the scene on foot, and a manhunt is underway as investigators analyze verified footage showing the moment of the attack. While authorities have confirmed the victim's rank and opened a criminal case, they have not commented on possible motives.