Senior sleuths take the stage in Netflix's The Thursday Murder Club

Netflix has been pretty quick to snap up the rights to author Richard Osman's The Thursday Murder Club series, as recently the streamer signed a deal with the intent to adapt the various novels that make up the growing crime and mystery series.

Netflix has been quite vocal about the production of the show, originally beginning by telling us that Helen Mirren will headline as Elizabeth, while Pierce Brosnan stars alongside as Ron, Ben Kingsley as Ibrahim, and Celia Imrie as Joyce. Then to follow that, the streamer confirmed that the show would be premiering in August.

Now, the next development has seen Netflix showing off a teaser trailer for the series, a glimpse that takes us to Cooper's Chase and sees the gang all coming together for the first time and beginning to hunt down the person who committed a murder in the retirement home's vicinity. Needless to say, this will all spiral out into a complex whodunnit adventure.

The Thursday Murder Club is set to arrive on Netflix as soon as August 28, and you can see the new trailer below.