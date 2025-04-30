Senior Prom becomes a bloodbath in Fear Street: Prom Queen

HQ

Netflix is almost ready to return to the Fear Street franchise, as the streamer will be expanding this series with an all-new instalment known as Fear Street: Prom Queen in May. This horror film will look to tap into the typical and traditional slasher theme that the series has become known for, and with the premiere getting closer and closer, we've now been shown a full trailer.

As for what Fear Street: Prom Queen is about, the official synopsis adds: "Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school's wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of '88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

With plenty of brutal murders on the cards, the cast that will be steadily slain includes India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, Lili Taylor, Katherine Waterston, and Ariana Greenblatt.

In terms of when Fear Street: Prom Queen will arrive on Netflix, the horror film debuts on May 23, and you can see the trailer for it below.