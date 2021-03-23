Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
news
Cyberpunk 2077

Senior gameplay designer on Cyberpunk 2077 leaves CD Projekt Red

After working at the Polish studio for nearly eight years, Andrzej Zawadzki will be heading elsewhere.

A senior gameplay designer behind Cyberpunk 2077, Andrzej Zawadzki has announced over Twitter that he has in fact left CD Projekt Red after working at the developer for almost eight years.

"After almost 8 years, my time at CDPR has come to an end," said Zawadzki. "It's time for the new adventure. To every person I've met on the way - thank you :) It was an honor and pleasure. See you around :)"

Zawadzki initially joined CD Projekt Red as a QA tester back in 2013, before making his way up the ranks to a senior gameplay designer as he was before he left. There has been no mention as to the exact reasoning behind Zawadzki's departure from the developer, but considering how turbulent these past few months have been for the Polish studio, hopefully he lands somewhere his talents can be equally or more beneficial as they were at CD Projekt Red.

On the topic of Cyberpunk 2077, the title recently detailed a bunch of new updates coming soon that are slated to fix the police, driving and more.

Thanks, PCGamer.

