Senior citizens are doing parkour, and going viral because of it

HQ

Senior citizens in Oulunsalo, Finland, decided to do something different. They decided to try some parkour, and do a video about it on Instagram. According to Finnish YLE, the views are over 860 000, so we can safely call this trend viral.

Oulunsalo's senior citizens association's chairman Jukka Pekka Ansamaa is very happy, and expects numbers to go up even further. Ansamaa likes the fact that parkour is about moving together.

"It was a very communal event, that was definitely the charm. If someone couldn't do something, they got help and we kept going with laughter."

Video game enthusiasts probably know about parkour from games like Mirror's Edge or Dying Light. Parkour for senior citizens is not as spectacular, but at least everyone had fun.