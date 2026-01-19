Senegal stuns Morocco in the AFCON final with dramatic end

HQ

Africa Cup of Nations ended in the most dramatic and memorable way possible, with a shocking defeat of the host nation, Morocco, losing 1-0 to Senegal in the added time.

The lack in goals of the later phases of the competition (the semi-finals ended 1-0 and 0-0 and penalties) made up in pure drama as Senegal saw a goal disallowed by a previous foul. Minutes later, VAR called a penalty for Morocco after El Hadji Malick Diouf made a foul to Brahim.

In protests, Senegal players left the pitch. The match was stopped for about 15 minutes, but Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw ordered the players to return. Former Liverpool player Sadio Mané, who scored against Egypt in the semifinal and was named MVP of the tournament, also asked the players to return.

Then, Brahim made the shot, a "panenka" style that was easily saved by goalkeeper Edouard Mendy...

The match ended, it went to overtime, and Pape Gueye scored the winning goal in the 94th minute.

Senegal ended up winning the competition, for the second time in history (after 2021), while Morocco, seen as favourites, was stunned at home, with Real Madrid's forward Brahim Díaz, after a perfect run of scoring in five consecutive matches, inexplicably missing the penalty that would have given them their first AFCON since 1976.