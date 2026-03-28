Senegal expects to reclaim the AFCON title in July, "the most blatant administrative robbery in the history of football"

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Senegal expects that the Court of Arbitration of Sport will rule in their favour and estimates that they will receive the AFCON 2025 title back by the month of July 2026. Two weeks ago, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruled in favour of Morocco, and dictated that the Senegalese players forfeited the match last January, when they retired from the football pitch 14 minutes in protest of a referee decision.

Senegal ended up winning the match 1-0, but two months later, after Morocco appealed, CAF said that the players violated Article 82 when they left the pitch without authorisation, and the victory was given to Morocco 3-0. Senegal bases its defence in the decision of the referee to resume the match.

Abdoulaye Fall, President of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF), said that it was "the most blatant and unprecedented administrative robbery in the history of our sport" and that his country "will not bend or compromise its values" (via EFE).

Morocco is, at least at the moment, the official champions of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, but Senegal maintains the trophy and will take it to France to be displayed, where they will play a friendly with Peru tonight, Saturday. The players will wear a star over their crest, and they don't fear to be sanctioned because of that.