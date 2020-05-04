Select Ghost of Tsushima editions include dynamic PS4 theme

Sucker Punch is getting ready for the release of its beautiful action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima and the studio is getting fans excited for the game and its various editions on Twitter as well. Those who purchase the Digital Deluxe Edition or the Collector's Edition will be getting a gorgeous dynamic PS4 theme exclusive to those editions (take a look at the theme in this thread).

Sucker Punch also reminded fans that physical copies of the standard edition include a reversible cover sleeve and that anyone who pre-orders the game will receive a digital mini soundtrack, an avatar and a different dynamic theme.