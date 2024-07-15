Selangor Red Giants wins the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Midseason Cup

HQ

During the weekend, another tournament came to a close at the Esports World Cup, which is being hosted in Saudi Arabia currently and until late August. The event in question is the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Midseason Cup, a mega tournament that saw teams from all around the world in attendance and competing for a slice of a $3.050 million prize pool.

Now that the event is in the books, we know who has been crowned champion, and that is none other than Selangor Red Giants. The team came out on top, just ahead of Falcon AP.Bren, netting them a tasty $1 million cash reward, and even seeing Muhammad Haqqullah "Sekys" Ahmad Shahrul Zaman heading home with an extra $50,000 to his name for being dubbed MVP.

This result also sees Selangor Red Giants securing a slate of Club Points to be used in the Club Championship for the rest of the festival, a tournament that Team Falcons currently leads.