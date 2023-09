HQ

Some of us have enjoyed FromSoftware games for more than a decade, but it was Elden Ring that truly made the world aware of just how talented the Japanese studio is. That doesn't mean the developers have forgotten about one of their other recent amazing games.

FromSoftware reveals that Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has sold more than 10 million copies. Quite an impressive feat even if it's far behind Elden Ring's 20 million.