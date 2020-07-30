Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gets major update in October

You're watching Advertisements

Developer FromSoftware is set to release content for its Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on October 29 of this year. On the game's official blog three new surprises were briefly described ahead of the release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

First of all, it will be possible to challenge already conquered bosses as often as you wish. If you seek an even greater trial, the new update is also offering something that sounds like a boss rush game mode. It is called "Gauntlet of Strength" and you face these super difficult enemies in "consecutive battles" with only one life (we assume the resurrection mechanic might still work). For this immense effort, you unlock two new costumes with which the appearance of the one-armed wolf can be visually adjusted. All players who have successfully completed the game at least once receive the third outfit on top of that.

The latest piece of news is tied to past Souls iterations because FromSoftware is finally bringing back the ghost data of other players. Additionally, you slowly recover health while observing other player's Remnants, so the whole thing is worth a try we'd say. Additionally, it will be possible to place short messages in the world, but the Souls jargon is very... special.

Source: Activision