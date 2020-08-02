Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gets GOTY edition in Japan

You're watching Advertisements

FromSoftware, the developer responsible for action RPG fans dying, dying, dying and dying again, is giving its latest title Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (again with the dying, FromSoftware!) the Game of the Year treatment in its home country of Japan on October 29. As noticed by the folks over at Dualshockers, the re-release seems to be exclusive to PlayStation 4 and comes packaged in a stunning 'big box' featuring what looks to be a manual or guide.

Check the glorious GOTY edition out below or via this link.