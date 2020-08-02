Cookies

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice gets GOTY edition in Japan

FromSoftware's action title Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is getting the Game of the Year treatment in Japan.

FromSoftware, the developer responsible for action RPG fans dying, dying, dying and dying again, is giving its latest title Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (again with the dying, FromSoftware!) the Game of the Year treatment in its home country of Japan on October 29. As noticed by the folks over at Dualshockers, the re-release seems to be exclusive to PlayStation 4 and comes packaged in a stunning 'big box' featuring what looks to be a manual or guide.

Check the glorious GOTY edition out below or via this link.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

